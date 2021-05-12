GAWU joins in extending greetings to all Muslims on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

The sacred festival of Eid-ul-Fitr commemorates the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims performed acts of abstinence and engaged in ritual fasting and prayer and reminds us of how divine worship is connected to social responsibility and personal sacrifice.

This is according to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) which in a statement on Wednesday (today) noted that it joins in extending greetings to all Muslims and to all Guyanese on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival which compels persons to continue to demonstrate compassion and kindness to one another.

“These personal expressions of goodwill and concern for our fellow citizens reinforce social cohesion and mutual respect. Eid-ul-Fitr emphasizes the values of temperance, perseverance, and self-denial during the holy month of Ramadan which provided a time for devotees of Islam to engage in spiritual reflection and the reaffirmation of their faith. Eid-ul-Fitr is significant to all Guyanese.”

According to the GAWU, the festival’s exuberance has been tempered this year by the social and personal restrictions which have been adopted, out of necessity, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“The pandemic has witnessed sacrifices by our medical and essential workers in their efforts to administer lifesaving care and ensure the health and safety of others. Eid-ul-Fitr, nevertheless, is a happy occasion for both Muslims and non-Muslims. Let us all celebrate our faith and fellowship.”