GAWU responds to Strike action at Uitvlugt Estate

Please see full press release-

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) wishes to express grave concern in relation to the strike action taken by the Uitvlugt Estate’s Factory workers, yesterday (July 12, 2022).

With the Factory having only ground for 14 hours in the First Crop due to a mechanical failure, grinding operations for the Second Crop was set to commence yesterday; however, disappointingly, the Factory workers decided to proceed on strike.

The workers are demanding Holiday with Pay (HWP) for the First Crop of 2022. Management had earlier addressed this issue at a meeting held on May 31, 2022 with the GAWU’s Union Representative attached to the Estate. At that meeting, the Estate Manager informed the Union Representatives that for HWP to be facilitated, a factor will have to be established which requires at one (1) week of grinding.

The Estate is fully ready to commence grinding operations for the Second Crop, in pursuit of a sugar production target of 10,800 MT.

Two hundred and twenty-three (223) punts of cane were in dock yesterday, ready to be crushed; however, this strike action by the Factory workers does not augur well for the Estate and the Corporation.

With Blairmont and Albion Estates expected to commence grinding for the Second Crop of 2022, within the next two weeks, it is paramount for Uitvlugt Estate to produce sugar to fulfill the needs of the local market.

The Corporation therefore urges all employees of Uitvlugt Estate to work harmoniously and would also like to call on the GAWU to provide the support needed at this time.