GB & GWU REFUSES TO BEND ON ARBITRATION SETTLEMENT OF RUSAL DISPUTE

0
40

Even as the PPP/C Government explore ways of resolving the decades-long impasse between RUSAL and the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU), the union is holding on to its unshakable position that the issue of wages and salaries must be handled at
the level of arbitration. Temika Rodney tells us more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.