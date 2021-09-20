GCAA boss hospitalized at COVID Hospital

The Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Retired Lt. Col Egbert Field is hospitalised with COVID, well-placed sources said Sunday night.

Mr. Field is 70 years.

Sources said he was tested positive last week and was taken to the COVID-19 hospital on Sunday after he began experiencing difficulty breathing while he was isolated at home. He is not in the Intensive Care Unit of that Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown facility.

Lt. Col. Field is a well-known regional aviation regulator, having served as Manager of Flight Operations Oversight at Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority until he resigned in 2016 to return to his homeland as GCAA Director-General.

As the Director General of the GCAA, he sits on the Board of the Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight System (CASSOS) of which he was Transnational Inspector.

Mr. Field is also a member of Guyana’s COVID Task Force.

The national death toll now stands at 725, with the confirmation that 12 persons succumbed to the viral disease in recent days.

The Ministry of Health says that of the 158 persons who have been hospitalised with COVID, 33 are in the intensive care unit.

The Health Ministry says that within the past 24 hours, 208 new cases have been recorded. Doctors have ordered 3,637 COVID-infected persons to isolate themselves at home. (Demerara Waves)