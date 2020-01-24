GCCI TO HOST INBOUND JAMAICA TRADE MISSION

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has collaborated with the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) to facilitate an incoming trade delegation of 10 Jamaican companies operating in various sectors including information communications technology (ICT), financial services, business support services, manufacturing, real estate development and distribution. The trade mission is scheduled to take place from January 26th- January 31st, 2020 at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana.

According to the GCCI and the JCC, through this initiative they hope to foster collaborative business relationships and encourage, promote, and facilitate trade and investment between Jamaica and Guyana. It will also allow the GCCI to advocate for Guyana as a destination for Jamaican investment.

The Trade Mission program will include meetings with prominent public and private sector representatives such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) and the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD). A key highlight of the agenda are matchmaking sessions which will enable one-on-one conversations between the participating companies and potential local partners, held with the ultimate goal of identifying future partnership opportunities.