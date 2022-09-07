GDF Corporal commits Suicide

Police say early on Tuesday morning, 36 year old Terry Fraser allegedly committed suicide following a domestic issue with the mother of his child. Fraser was a Guyana Defense Force Corporal of Belladrum.

According to a statement by the Police, the now deceased and his child’s mother were having domestic problems and she took out a restraining order for him.

According to Fraser’s sister, she was at home when she received information from a friend that her brother (Terry) was seen running along Belladrum sea dam and shouting that he will harm himself by taking his life.

This prompted a search by the family. However, on arrival at the Belladrum Seawall Dam, West Coast Berbice Terry was found lying on his back and was bleeding from a wound on his throat.

The occurred sometime around 06:00hrs and 06:30hrs.

He was rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor Erskine.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting PME.

Investigation in progress.