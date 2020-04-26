GDF Lance Corporal dies after allegedly speeding along EBD roadway

–man reportedly lost control of motorcycle, crashed into median barrier

Forty-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal, Troy Phillips, who died yesterday following an accident at the Herstelling village, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is said to have lost his life as a result of speeding.

Reports are that around 14:30h on Saturday, the now dead man who hailed from Republic Park, EBD, had been riding his motorcycle (CH 2111) when the fatal accident took place.

Phillips was allegedly proceeding South along the Eastern carriage way at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle (CH 2111) and collided into the concrete median barrier on the roadway.

As a result of the impact, the GDF Lance Corporal was flung off the motorbike and ‘pitched’ onto the road surface, resulting in the motorcyclist sustaining several injuries about his body.

Phillips was rushed to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital, commonly referred to as the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, for emergency medical attention.

However, shortly after his admittance to that health facility, the GDF rank succumbed while receiving treatment.