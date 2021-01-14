GDF MORE VIGILANT IN LIGHT OF THREATS FROM VENEZUELA

The Head of the Guyana Defence Force is assuring that surveillance of the Guyana-Venezuela border, has increased in light of recent threats. Nevertheless, a businessman in Region One was robbed on Monday
night, allegedly by three Venezuelans, who made good their escape along the Guyana-Venezuela border . Wendell; Bardie has the details.
