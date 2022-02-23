GDF PROMOTES 69 OFFICERS

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has approved the promotion of 69 Officers- 47 from the Regular Force, 2 from the Coast Guard and 21 are from the Guyana Defence Force Reserve.
In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, the Chief of Staff (ag)Brigadier Godfrey Bess is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief Dr. Irfaan Ali has approved the promotion of 69 Officers with effect from January 01,2022.
Of the total, 47 of those Officers are from the Regular Force, two are from the Coast Guard and 21 are from the Guyana Defence Force Reserve (Guyana People’s Militia).
Heading the list of promoted Officers is Major Julian Archer who has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel. Majors Courtney Mendonca, Greasels Hinckson, and Nigel Langhorne have also been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel.
One acting Major, Major Joslyn Assannah has been made Substantive in his rank while Eight Substantive Captains have been promoted to Substantive Majors.
The following Substantive Captains are newly promoted Majors:
Substantive Captain Charles Bradford
Substantive Captain Ron Williams
Substantive Captain Keisha Aaron
Substantive Captain Nellon McKenzie
Substantive Captain Mwana McDonald
Substantive Captain Michael Andrews
Substantive Captain Budeshwar Persaud
Substantive Captain Tito Blacket
Below is the list of the Substantive Lieutenants who have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Captain.
Substantive Lieutenant Deon Drakes
Substantive Lieutenant Orandi Francois
Substantive Lieutenant Patrick Farley Grant
Substantive Lieutenant Gevon Mc Almont
Substantive Lieutenant Kaya Dover
Substantive Lieutenant Kevveon Lewis
Substantive Lieutenant Robin Rogers
Substantive Lieutenant Winette Smartt
Substantive Lieutenant Jashawn Norville
Substantive Lieutenant Keon Stoby
Additionally, twenty Second Lieutenants in the Regular Force and have been made Substantive Lieutenants. They are Second Lieutenants Ivor Semple, Kevon Blunt,Lt Romain Wilson, Joel Browne, Shaka Williams, Floyd Phillips, Jamaal Leitch, Shaquille Wilson,Delon Willis, Sevon Ferreira, Romain Lindo, Reon Lall, Shane Blair, Shevin Sparman, Troy Hestick, Neon Fiedtkou, Andio Crawford, Shivanand Persaud, Kevin Wills and Seabra Manbode.
In the Coast Guard, Sub Lieutenant (CG) Neil McDonald has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenant (CG) and Mid Shipman Rolwyn Heywood has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Sub Lieutenant (CG).
Meanwhile in the Reserve, Captain Shawn Legall is heading the list of promoted Officers. He has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Major. Nineteen
Reserve Second Lieutenants have also been promoted to the rank of Substantive Second Lieutenant.
Below is the list of the Reserve Second Lieutenants who have been promoted to the rank of Substantive Lieutenants.
Second Lieutenant Tyon Phillips
Second Lieutenant Sando George
Second Lieutenant Brian Jeffrey
Second Lieutenant Eon Sampson,
Second Lieutenant Curtis Emmanuel
Second Lieutenant Jonathan Forde
Second Lieutenant Desiree Ross
Second Lieutenant Delon Earle
Second Lieutenant Robert Skeete
Second Lieutenant Curtis Charles
Second Lieutenant Jermaine Slater
Second Lieutenant Afesha Ross
Second Lieutenant Ramish Baichoo
Second Lieutenant Tashauna Tang
Second Lieutenant Orlando Alexander
Second Lieutenant Shevon Sampson
Second Lieutenant Trevaugh Waldron
Second Lieutenant Alexis Williams
Second Lieutenant Davin Washington
The Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, Senior Officers, Warrant Officers and Senior Non- Commissioned Officers, Soldier and Civilian employees of the Force extend congratulations to the newly promoted Officers.