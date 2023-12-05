GDF PUTS RSS ON HIGH ALERT FOR MISSING FISHERMEN – FAMILY BELIEVES THEY ARE STILL DRIFTING AT SEA.

The Guyana Chamber of Commerce recently held its 55th annual Offshore Technology Conference, aiming to position Guyana as a global economic and environmental leader. This significant event took place at the Pegasus Corporate Center on Monday. The conference focused on various aspects of offshore technology and its potential role in driving Guyana’s economic and environmental progress. In her report, Dacia Richards provides an in-depth look at the conference, including the key discussions, participants, and strategic objectives for Guyana’s future.

Like this: Like Loading...