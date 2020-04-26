GDF rank dies after motorcycle slams into median barrier

A 40-year-old rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) lost his life earlier tonight after he allegedly lost control of his motorcycle along the Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road and crashed into the median barrier there.

Although details are currently sketchy, a senior police officer stated that the now dead man was identified as Troy Phillips. He was taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital, commonly referred to as the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he died while receiving medical attention.

HGP Nightly News will provide further details in a subsequent report.