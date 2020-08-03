GDF rank, two others die after car slams into lorry

-vehicle was being driven by drunk cop when accident occurred

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank along with two others are now dead after the motor car (PWW 582) they were travelling in slammed into a motor lorry (GJJ 5939) at Whim, Corentyne, late last night.

Dead are Quacy Lewis, the GDF rank, of Springlands, Berbice, 21-year-old Jessica Leitch, Rose Hall Town and Reon Moriah, 25, unemployed of 8 Circle Street, Corriverton, Berbice.

The trio was pronounced dead on arrival when they were pulled from the damaged vehicle and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital for emergency medical attention.

The fatal accident took place on the Whim Public Road around 11:30h and involved another car (PGG 9262) which is also said to have collided into the lorry.

The driver of motor car (PWW 582), at the time of the accident, was a 21-year-old Guyana Police Force (GPF) Constable of Scothburg, Corriverton.

HGP Nightly News understands that both car drivers were operating their cars were highly intoxicated.

Reports are that motor lorry (GJJ 5939) was proceeding West on the Southern side of the Whim Public road while motor car (PGG 9262) was proceeding in the opposite direction on the Northern side of the road.

The driver of the lorry told the cops that he was about to park on the Southern parapet when motor car (PGG 9262) collided with the right rear wheel of his lorry.

Shortly after, he said that motor car (PWW 582) which was proceeding West on the Southern side of the road, also collided with the rear of his vehicle.

As a result of the impact the now dead occupants in motor car (PWW 582) were pulled from the car, along with the driver, and taken to the hospital.

Of the four, only the driver survived the accident.



The police noted that breathalyzer tests were conducted and the drivers of (PGG 9262) and (PWW 582) were “found to be above the legal limit.”

The drivers are in custody assisting with the investigation.