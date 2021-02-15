GDF ranks under investigation for rape

Five ranks attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have been accused of rape.

According to a press statement from the GDF on Sunday (today), it has been made aware that five of its ranks stationed at Mabaruma , North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini)  are currently the subject of a police investigation into an allegation of rape.

“The soldiers are co-operating with the police as the investigation is ongoing. The Guyana Defence Force wishes to assure the public that it remains committed to the   preservation of law and order.”

