Wednesday, April 3, 2024
GDF RECEIVES TWO DORNIER 228 PLANES TO BOOST DEFENSE CAPABILITIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
On Sunday, the Guyana Defence Force enhanced its operational capabilities by acquiring two Dornier 228 planes from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This procurement represents a significant boost to the Force’s abilities and signifies a milestone in strategic partnership, reflecting the strengthening of defense and security cooperation between Guyana and India. The addition of these aircraft is anticipated to significantly enhance the mobility, surveillance, and logistical support capacities of the Guyana Defence Force. Kerese Gonsalves provides more details in the following report.

