GDF Recruit dead, complained of “feeling unwell” while undergoing training

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Recruit succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) today after being admitted there following complaints of “feeling unwell” while undergoing Basic Recruit Training.

The deceased has been identified as Recruit Orwin Reynolds.

This is according to a statement from the GDF which noted that Reynolds died this (Thursday) morning while receiving medical attention at the Government health facility.

According to the GDF, the now dead Recruit had been deemed fit for military training by the Force Medical Officer after he successfully passed the Force’s Medical Examination.

However, two (2) weeks into the training, Reynolds voiced his concerns about feeling unwell and was reportedly treated according to his symptoms by GDF medical personnel.

The GDF pointed out that all internal protocols for the delivery of medical care were followed prior to Reynolds transfer to the GPHC, where he later succumbed.

Reynolds’ cause of death is yet to be disclosed.