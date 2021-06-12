GDF reservist arrested after verbally abusing, physically assaulting three cops

A male reservist of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is now in custody after he allegedly dealt several cuffs and hits to the face and bodies of three (3) ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) while they were in the process of arresting him after he was repeatedly warned to desist from his conduct and behavior on Friday (yesterday).

The incident took place around 18:15h at the Pouderoyen tarmac, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to a police statement, a party of police on mobile patrol at the above-mentioned location “came upon the suspect” who started to verbally abuse the policemen with expletives.

“He was warned about his conduct and to desist from such behaviour but he continued in a loud tone of voice causing a large gathering. As a rank attempted to arrest him he began assaulting the said rank with several chucks and cuffs about his body. Upon seeing such the Sergeant and other rank went to render assistance and were also assaulted with cuffs and chucks causing one rank to receive injuries to his mouth.”

The perpetrator was eventually subdued by the team, arrested and taken to Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where he was placed into custody pending charges.

The team of policemen were seen and examined by a doctor on duty at the West Demerara Regional Hospital where medical certificates were obtained.