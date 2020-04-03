GECOM ANNOUNCES RECOUNTING OF ALL BALLOTS

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) announced on Friday that there will be a full recount of ballots cast on March 2 General and Regional Election.

The commission stated that the recount will be done in chronological order from Region one to 10.

This decision came following the ruling of the Full Court on March 31, dismissing an injunction filed by APNU/AFC candidate, Ulita Moore to block the national recount of the votes. Moore later approached the Appeal Court, of which arguments were presented today, requesting that the Full Court’s ruling be set aside.

Further details of the conduct of the recount will be released by the commission.