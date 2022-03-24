GECOM CLEARS THE AIR, MAINTAINS THEY ARE NOT VISITING HOME TO CONDUCT REGISTRATION

Following a report that persons have been allegedly visiting homes gathering information while posed as Guyana Elections Commission employees- GECOM is clearing the air.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, GECOM wanted to make it “abundantly clear that are not currently engaged in any such exercise, nor has the Commission authorized anyone – employee or otherwise – to collect information from any person for any reason whatsoever through house -to-house visits”.

GECOM advised the public that “ an integral component of the ongoing registration exercise, Registration Staff and Scrutineers are required to visit the given residential addresses of applicants for registration to verify that the concerned persons actually live at the addresses they would have provided. Such visits are made only after agreement between the applicant and the concerned GECOM staff would have agreed on a date and time.”

It was noted that all GECOM Staff and Scrutineers are required to display their respective identification and accreditation badges throughout all such visits. The public was warned to be cautious and to not recognize or provide any person(s) without GECOM identification with information.

