GECOM CONDEMNS FAKE EMAIL

An email has been in circulation purporting to be sent by Mr. Duarte Hetsberger, Personal Assistant to the Chief Election Officer. Within the email it is alleged that Mr. Hetsberger destroyed information and presented a substituted declaration of the Region 4 results.

The Guyana Elections Commission has released a statement indicating that the email is not authentic and should be disregarded.

The Commission views this recent malicious act not only as a personal attack on Mr. Hetsberger and the integrity of the Chief Election Officer but also an attempt to create mischief and confusion.

GECOM urges persons to be vigilant and do not allow the misinformation peddled by a malicious few to cause distraction and chaos.