On Tuesday, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) released the list of approved candidates for the upcoming June 12 Local Government Elections.

The lists of approved candidates can be accessed on GECOM’s website: https://gecom.org.gy/public/home/post/49

The A Partnership For National Unity (APNU), the People’s Progressive Party Civic, Unity Destiny Group & Wakenaam Community Development Group are among the approved candidates.

