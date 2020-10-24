GECOM VOTES TO APPOINT ATTORNEY FOR KEITH LOWENFIELD AT ELECTION PETITION

GECOM votes in favor of appointing an attorney to the Chief Election Officer – Keith Lowenfield – to represent the election body during the hearing and trial of the election petitions filed by APNU/AFC. Aubrey Norton says this is wrong and the CEO has a right to his own attorney. PPP commissioner – Manoj Narayan – says the decision is based on the

constitution. The details in this report from Wendell Badrie

