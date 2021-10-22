Geometric improvement of Vlissengen road 40 per cent completed

Guyanese are set to benefit from a beautified Vlissengen road before the end of the year, as the geometric improvement project is over 40 per cent completed.

The $42.6 million project will improve access for pedestrians. It will run from the roundabout to Lamaha Street, and will be undertaken in phases. The project is being undertaken by Vieira 66 Logistics.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill was on-site overlooking ongoing works on Wednesday.

“We are doing some improvement and phase one, we are building from all the way from up the roundabout, right down to Bar Street. Currently, as it obtains, from Bar Street all the way to Lamaha Street, there is a pavement on one side, that has been there for many years. We will probably continue to Lamaha Street but in this first phase, it is up to Bar Street,” the minister stated.

Minister Edghill said the project will enable recreational activities for all age groups, as it showcases the lighter side of development the government is undertaking.

“What we will actually see happening is you will see a full concrete walkway, eventually with lights, at sections, down seats for sitting. From the edge of the road to the walkway, we will be doing an earthen shoulder for the encouragement of the growing of grass. Eventually what you will have, is a big open space that at any one time, you can host a major activity,” he said.

Ministry of Public Works’ Manager of Traffic, Safety and Maintenance Kester Hinds said the project will be three meters wide and will also cater for pedal cyclists. Hinds said the project will also create a safe environment for students of nearby schools who traverse the route for transportation purposes.

“This project in the whole will benefit several categories of road users because of course when it comes to drivers and motorised traffic, they will have a safe environment where they will not encounter pedestrians walking while they are driving, so the environment in itself will become safe,” he said.

Hinds said that the contractors are pushing to have the project completed before the rainy season begins, hence the November deadline.