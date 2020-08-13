Gerry Gouveia tests positive for COVID-19

In preparation for my travel to Barbados for the funeral of the late former Prime Minster the RT. Hon. Owen Arthur I undertook, as required, to take a COVID-19 PCR test. Unfortunately, the test has returned a POSITIVE result.

I am asymptomatic as I have none of the symtoms associated with the virus.

However, I am now in self-isolation/quarantine and will be for the next seven days, pending another test. I regret that, especially as the Barbados Honorary Consul in Guyana, I am now unable to attend the funeral of this outstanding son of the Caribbean.



I am following all the protocols required of Covid-19 victims and look forward to a full and speedy recovery. I have already advised many of those with whom I have been in contact in recent days, to get tested as well. I take this opportunity to thank all those well-wishers who have already been in touch with me.The great news is thatPrime Minister Mark Phillips who was tested with me was negative.