GFS concludes Annual Officers’ Conference with a moment of prayer in observance of National Day of Prayer and Fasting 

On Friday, the Guyana Fire Service concluded its Annual Officers’ Conference with a moment of prayer in observance of the “One Guyana” National Day of Prayer and Fasting, following the call by His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Ranks at various fire stations across the country, such as the Central Fire Station, Diamond Fire Station, Timehri Fire Station and Aerodrome, Onverwagt Fire Station, New Amsterdam Fire Station, West Ruimveldt Fire Station, Leonora Fire Station, and Melanie Fire Station, all engaged in prayer sessions to commemorate the peaceful initiative.

The second day of the Annual Officers’ Conference saw senior officers of the Guyana Fire Service engaged in a team-building exercise where they were placed in groups and tasked with formulating methods of achieving the ten (10) point strategic plan outlined for the year 2022.



During closing remarks the Chief Fire Officer (Ag), Gregory Wickham expressed gratitude to the officers for their involvement and engagement in the Conference which he mentioned resulted in fruitful discussions and strong plans towards realizing the outlined strategic goal.