GGMC Company Secretary shot while heading home from work

A 44-year-old man is now nursing a gunshot wound to his right hand after he was shot by a suspect while he had been returning to his Montrose village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) completing work at his office located in the capital city.

The injured man has been identified as Jacque Foster, a Company Secretary, attached to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

HGP Nightly News understands that the shooting took place around 19:00h on Thursday at Broad Street, Montrose, ECD.

Foster had left his office located along Brickdam, Georgetown, and was driving his vehicle in his village when the crime occurred.

Reports are that when the GGMC Company Secretary arrived in Montrose and turned North into Broad Street, he noticed a male standing about 15 feet away from the corner, facing East.

According to Foster, at that time it appeared as if the man had been urinating, and he proceeded to continue driving past the individual to head to his home.

However, while he was in the process of doing so, the suspect turned around and pointed a handgun in his direction. The man quickly discharged a round which shattered the right side front door glass and hit Foster on his right hand.

As a result, Foster whipped out his licenced firearm and discharged two (2) rounds at the suspect and drove home.

The GGMC official was subsequently escorted to the Woodlands Hospital by his wife and treated by a doctor on duty, who extracted a war head, before sending him away.

According to the cops, no arrest has been made as investigations into the matter continue.