GIFTLAND ROBBERY: “WE MUST ADMIT THAT SOME SECURITY CONCERNS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED …” – MR. ROY BEEPAT

Following a video that has been circulating showing the robbery of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) Kiosk on Tuesday in the Giftland Mall, Chairman of the Giftland Group of Companies, Mr. Roy Beepat, in a statement explained that this was the first robbery of its type to have occurred at the mall.

He explained that there was an attempt made to have armed guards, however, application for arming the guards has been denied.

“the day shift [security officers were] present but unable to respond to this (the robbery) due to our application for arming our Head and Deputy Head of security has been denied by the Authorities and their recommendations for Supernumerary accreditation being stuck in the system for the past few years.”

The two bandits eventually managed to escape through the door under the watchful eyes of security personnel and sped off in a car that was waiting outside. The bandits pounced on the Kiosk at a time when usually a large number of customers gather to pay their internet bills; that were due last night.

Mr. Beepat further stated, “So despite our repeated request to be able to properly protect the Mall and Patrons from armed (robbery) attempts such as this our pleas have fallen on deaf ears… We must admit that some security concerns need to be addressed moving forward in regards to the incident yesterday, and these will be dealt with to limit these types of robbery attempts.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive of GTT Justice Nedd, added that GTT will be taking its own steps to ensure the safety of its staff and customers. He said the incident has left several of his staff traumatized