‘GIRLS IN TECH’ REACHES OVER 200 YOUNG GIRLS IN 2019

Over 200 young women have benefitted since the launch of the ‘Girls in Tech’ Guyana just four months ago …. And the organization’s local Director says its mentorship program will see even more initiatives being rolled out in 2020. Find out more from Colwyn Abrams…
Over 200 young women have benefitted since the launch of the ‘Girls in Tech’ Guyana just four months ago …. And the organization’s local Director says its mentorship program will see even more initiatives being rolled out in 2020. Find out more from Colwyn Abrams…