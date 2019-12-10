‘GIRLS IN TECH’ REACHES OVER 200 YOUNG GIRLS IN 2019

0
44

Over 200 young women have benefitted since the launch of the ‘Girls in Tech’ Guyana just four months ago …. And the organization’s local Director says its mentorship program will see even more initiatives being rolled out in 2020. Find out more from Colwyn Abrams…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.