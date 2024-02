The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission is challenging the assertions by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council concerning the ownership of the prime oceanfront Thomas Lands property, designated for the $300 million Qatari Hotel and Resort project. The commission’s rebuttal addresses the controversy over land rights and clarifies the ownership status of this significant development site. Tiana Cole delves into the details of the dispute and the positions of both parties involved.

