GMR&SC activities suspended until further notice in light of mass turn out at Sunday’s Drag Race

Following the massive turn out at the Round One of the Drag Race Championship at South Dakota Circuit on Sunday (yesterday) and the flouting of measures allowed during the “conditional approval” by the National COVID-19 Task Force, all activities of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) have been suspended until further notice.

HGP Nightly News understand that the Task Force in question granted conditional approval to host the above-mentioned event during which the agreement was that no more than 1,500 persons inclusive of participants and spectators would be allowed at that venue

However, this agreement was not honoured and thousands of persons allegedly attended the event throughout Sunday.

On February 4, this year, the GMR&SC had initially applied for approval to host the event but had been denied. Then their representatives finally got the “green light” for Sunday’s activity on February 18 after the Club sought permission to host a “scaled down activity.”

This led to the approval of the conditional approval by the National COVID-19 Task Force with the Club being obligated and expected to ensure that all stipulations outlined by the Task Force were in force during the event.