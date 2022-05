Mothers possess a power beyond that of a king on his throne. This character trait best describes 33-year-old Wendetta Anthon, a single mother of five whose husband was electrocuted on the job three years ago. Anthon, while admitting that she sometimes feels like idiomatically “ throwing in the towel”, God and her children are the pillars she continues to cling to. On Friday, Antonio Dey sat down with the young mother and filed this report.

