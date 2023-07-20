‘Godie man’ gets 10 years for killing woman who rebuffed his amorous advances

A miner, who admitted to fatally stabbing a Sophia, Greater Georgetown woman, who rebuffed his amorous advances, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars on Thursday.

High Court Judge Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry handed down the sentence virtually on Raymond O’Selmon, also known as ‘Godie man’ of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

53-year-old O’Selmon was initially indicted for the capital offence of murder but opted to plead guilty to manslaughter, thereby admitting that on February 27, 2019, he unlawfully killed Nadina Kalamadeen, 34.

It was reported that Kalamadeen was walking along First Street, North Sophia when O’Selmon approached her and made several amorous advances.

She refused to accept his advances, and O’Selmon whipped out a knife and dealt the mother of five several stabs.

The injured woman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

At his sentencing hearing on Thursday, O’Selmon, who appeared in Court virtually from the Mazaruni Prison, said he was “sorry for whatever took place.”

In considering an appropriate sentence for the confessed killer, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry considered several facts and handed him a 10 years jail term.

From the sentence, prison authorities were ordered to deduct the time O’Selmon spent on remand awaiting trial.

Attorney-at-Law Teriq Mohammed represented him, while Mikel Puran appeared for the prosecution.

In 1990, the 53-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for carnally knowing a 12-year-old girl. In 2011, he was fined for discharging a loaded firearm.

