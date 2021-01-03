Goed Fortuin resident found dead after cops receive anonymous call

A 49-year-old man was found lifeless at Barclay Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) by cops on Saturday (yesterday) afternoon after an unknown caller contacted the police to report the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Gopaul Bissoon also known as “Dona” of the above-mentioned location where he was discovered dead.

Reports are that around 13:20h, an anonymous caller telephoned ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and when the cops arrived at the scene they noticed Bissoon lying motionless on his back.

According to a statement from the police, there were no marks of violence seen on Bissoon’s body.

“Information received is that Gopaul Bissoon lived with his brother and was known to drink excessively and also suffered from epilepsy. He was last seen alive on 2021/01/02 (yesterday) about 13:00h by his brother walking at the side of his yard. The body of Gopaul Bissoon was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty, his body was then escorted to the Ezekiel funeral home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).”

Investigations into Bissoon’s demise are currently in progress.