Gold and money heist car found in Cummings Lodge

The Guyana Police Force wishes to inform the public that police have discovered the car used by suspects in recent gold heist.Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has indicated that the driver of the car abandoned it in front of his home at Lot 435 Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara and left for the interior.

Persons in the area said prior to leaving, he brought home a canter load full of household items which he bought a day after robbery. Mr. Blanhum said that the driver of the car on the day is in question and is currently being pursued by the police.