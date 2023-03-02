Gold miner arrested for possession of unlicenced firearm and ammunition

A 24-year-old gold miner was arrested on Tuesday after being found with an unlicenced .38 Taurus revolver and one matching ammunition at Bamboo area, Frenchman Backdam, Upper Demerara River.

Reports are that the Police went to Empire Mining Company’s Base Camp at Bamboo area, Frenchman Backdam, at about 12:00h and interviewed Anthony Waldron of Quan Street, Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

During the interview, Waldron led a rank to an abandoned makeshift camp about one mile away and pointed to a tree bark, where the gun containing the ammunition was hidden.

The firearm and ammunition were discovered in a black plastic bag wrapped in a blue jersey. The suspect was told of the offence, cautioned, and reportedly admitted to ownership of the firearm.

He was arrested and escorted to the Mabura Police Outpost with the firearm and ammunition. The investigation is continuing.

