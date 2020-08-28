Gold miner dies after vomitting, suffering from diarrhea at work site

-hospital did not conduct COVID-19 test on body

A 46-year-old gold miner is now dead after complaining of feeling unwell while vomitting and suffering from diarrhea at his workplace in

Hymacururu Backdam, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The deceased has been identified as Roy Conyers who resided at Canal Bank, Port Kaituma North West District.

He died yesterday (Thursday) around 15:00h at the Port Kaituma District Hospital around A

And according to the police, no COVID-19 test was conducted on the body at the hospital.

Reports are that Conyers was employed by a male who operates a six (6) inch Land Dredge and three days before his death (Monday), he became sick and was said to have been suffering from diarrhea and vomiting.

On Wednesday, around noon, Conyers’ employer telephones the now dead man’s reputed wife and notified her that her spouse was unwell.

Yesterday (Thursday) around 06:00h, a speedboat was chartered to transport Conyers from the Backdam and he subsequently was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital.

Conyers arrived there around 15:00h but by then it was too late. The doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

The body was examined by the Police for marks of violence but none was seen on the exposed parts of the gold miner.

Conyers’ body was then taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital Mortuary for storage where it presently awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into his death are ongoing.