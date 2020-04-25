Gold miner gunned down by four armed bandits during attempted robbery

–manages to shoot to death one perpetrator before taking last breath

A 58-year-old gold miner, who hailed from Brazil but was a naturalized Guyanese citizen, was shot to death last evening when four armed gunmen invaded his mining camp to execute a robbery in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The dead dredge owner was also a licensed firearm holder, and managed to shoot to death one of the four bandits during the exchange of gunfire, which occurred around 18:30h on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Fredson Da Conceicao who took his last breath at his camp in the Marudi mining area, South Rupununi.

Regional Commander, Superintendent, Keithon King, told the HGP Nightly News that information about the incident is presently limited since the crime(s) took place in a location where communication is almost impossible.

Police ranks are presently in the area and are expected to travel towards a village where telephone communication is accessible to apprise him of the details.

However, Commander King confirmed that on Friday night, persons from the Marudi area travelled to the Aishalton village where they reported to the police there that the incident had taken place.

Ranks from that area immediately headed into the Marudi mining area and returned this morning with two bodies; one belonging to the murdered Brazilian dredge owner and the other reportedly belonging to the bandit he shot to death.

“The two bodies presently at Aishalton awaiting to be transported to Lethem. I also sent a team of police from Lethem into Marudi this morning to conduct searches for perpetrators…we received some information that there were some persons traversing a particular area and they are suspected to be the remainder of the group of bandits involved so ranks have gone to that area to hunt for them,” he added.