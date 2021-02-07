Gold miner in serious condition after pit caves in on him

A 28-year-old gold miner is now in a serious condition at a hospital after the pit in which he was working in caved in and completely covered him at Iyana Backdam, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The injured man has been identified as Terence Anthony of Unity Square, Aruka River, North West District (NWD), Region One.

Anthony was rescued by his crew members and escorted to the Mabaruma Regional Hospial where he is currently admitted.

The incident took place around 12:00h on Friday while he was working on a land dredge.

According to the police, the 28-year-old man’s condition is stable but serious.

Investigations are ongoing.