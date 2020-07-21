Gold miner’s decomposed body found submerged inside of well

A 29-year-old gold miner is now dead after he allegedly fell into a well and was stuck there for an a lengthy period at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The deceased has been identified as Calvin Hamilton, a gold miner of Aranuputa village Annai, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), who at the time of his death was employed with the Hard Rock Mining Company in the Puruni Backdam, Mazaruni area, as a “pit man”.

Hamilton is said to have lost his life between Friday at 19:00h and Sunday at 17:00h.

According to the General Manager of the mining company, a 52-year-old Brazilian of Boa Vista, Brazil, around 16:00h on Friday, the now dead man had left the premises of the mining company and went to the Puruni Landing. He was not seen alive again by his boss.

However, a 40-year-old businessman who operates a bar at Puruni Landing stated that on Friday around 17:30h, Hamilton was at his shop/bar consuming alcohol and left some two hours after.

The man told the cops that two days later, on Sunday around 17:00h, he instructed one of his workers to “pump water” from his well, which is located 400 feet away from his yard.

When the worker arrived at the well and was about to execute his duties, he noticed the body of a man, submerged in the water facing downwards, and raised an alarm.

The body was clad in a white striped jersey and a blue three-quarter (¾) pants.

HGP Nightly News understands that the cops were immediately summoned to the scene and the partially decomposed body was removed from the well. A puncture wound was observed on the lower part of the man’s right leg.

Hamilton’s body was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital, Region Seven, then to the Lyken Funeral Home where it currently awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the matter are presently ongoing.