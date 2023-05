Bryan Jack, a 59-year-old handyman of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD), has been sentenced to eight months on a break and enter and larceny charge.

Jack appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him.

The accused pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight months imprisonment.

Reports are that the offence was committed on businesswoman, Valerie Jerrick.

Like this: Like Loading...