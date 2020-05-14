GOLDING’S REPORT TO THE OAS “WHOLLY PARTISAN AND BIASED” – APNU/AFC

A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change Party (APNU/AFC) has responded to a statement they described as “wholly partisan and biased” by the Head of the OAS Observer Mission, Former Jamaican Prime Minister, Bruce Golding

It was reported by Bruce Golding to the OAS Permanent Council on Wednesday morning that based on the current recount process, it is evident that some of the declarations that were made for Region four were tainted.

Former Jamaican Prime Minister, Bruce Golding

“Up to yesterday, 81 boxes had been recounted for Region Four. Of those 81 boxes, in 20 of those 81 boxes, the votes for APNU were decreased by 1,536 and the votes for PPP were increased by 177,” Golding said.

However, APNU/AFC believes that Golding and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) leader Bharrat Jagdeo were working in tandem before the media. Jagdeo made his first appearance on Wednesday since the recount process commenced while Golding addressed the OAS Permanent Council virtually.

“It appears as if this was a coordinated and pre-arranged to deliver statements which were strikingly similar in content and style.”

The statement further notes that Golding ignores the numerous instances of irregularities, discrepancies and anomalies which have been uncovered in the ongoing recount process. Some of those anomalies noted were; dead people voting, persons who are not in Guyana voting and unsigned affidavits of identity in boxes.

“Mr. Golding instead focuses on a declaration which had already been ruled on by the court and other documents issued by the People’s Progressive Party.”

Golding’s pronouncement was made during the on going national recount which only commenced on May 6. There also has not yet been a full statement by the Guyana Elections Commission.

“He seems to believe that whatever the PPP puts out is authentic, ignoring the fact that a full statement has not been made by the Guyana Elections Commission. This is the same posture taken by the PPP after the elections in publishing statements of poll which they posted on the website and have now been forced to take down because the statements of recount show numbers which are totally different.”

Finally, The APNU+AFC Coalition calls on all Guyanese to disregard these distant voices and pay attention to the unfolding situation at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.