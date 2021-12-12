Goldminer dead after cook’s reputed husband stabs him to face

A 13-year-old girl on Friday night, saw her father’s life leaving his body after being stabbed by a known male in the North West District. According to the Guyana Police Force, Victor Pedro, a gold miner of Lethem Rupununi owned a mining camp in Turtle Creek, Five Star North West that has a kitchen, workers camp, and the cook’s camp.

According to the Goldminer’s 13-year-old daughter, on December 10 about 19:00 hours, she was cooking in their kitchen when the female cook and her father became engaged in an argument over monies that he owned her. As a result, the suspect who is the cook’s reputed husband got involved.

The deceased armed himself with a sharp instrument, lashed the suspect twice about his body and slapped his music box out of his hand and a scuffle ensued.

The deceased’s daughter further claimed that she ran away but within minutes returned where she saw her father with a gaping wound to the middle of his head and another to his left side face.

She said the suspect and the female cook then made good their escape.

The deceased confided to his daughter that the suspect inflicted the wounds on him before he succumbed.

When the police arrived, the body was found resting flat on the ground, and covered with a multi-coloured sheet. The body was examined by ranks and two deep wounds were observed to his head and to his left side face.

The body was transported to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where the pronouncement of death was done at 19:30 hours and the body was then placed into the hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

The suspect has not yet been arrested. Investigation ongoing.