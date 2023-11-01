GONE WITHOUT A TRACE, MOTHER PLEADS FOR SON’S SAFE RETURN 2 YEARS AFTER HIS DISAPPEARANCE

Micheal Bernard, aged 34, mysteriously vanished over two years ago after leaving his home to buy food for his mother. His disappearance remains a perplexing mystery, and his distraught mother is making an urgent plea to the public for any information that could lead to his safe return. Tiana Cole provides a comprehensive look into this story.
