GOOLSARRAN SAYS E-ID CARDS DO NOT QUALIFY FOR SOLE – SOURCING

Nightly News Antonio Dey reports that former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran has argued that the US$34 million e-governance contract awarded for producing electronic ID cards does not qualify for sole sourcing. According to Goolsarran, sole sourcing only applies to national security and emergency projects. This raises questions about the procurement process and whether it was followed correctly.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on