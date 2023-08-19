Government bypasses IPADA G; gives money directly to Afro groups.

The Government of Guyana has allocated around GY$ 100 million to support approximately fifty (50) groups of individuals of African descent. This funding aims to enhance programs that improve the lives and livelihoods of Afro-Guyanese communities.
