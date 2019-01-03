GOVERNMENT COMMITS TO WORKING WITH OPPOSITION – IMPROVED QUALITY OF LIFE PROMISED

The Government intends to hold discussions with the Opposition soon. In the meantime, the Government says it will be guided by the constitution. More in this report from Handell Duncan.

In a broadcast to the nation void of a current image, President David Granger noted that the National Assembly and the Judiciary are the bedrock of Guyana’s democracy. He explained that the government remains committed to upholding the Constitution, preserving the rule of law and guaranteeing a safe, stable, orderly and peaceful country.

The Head of State noted that the recent developments in the National Assembly have created opportunities for enhanced political cooperation.

The President gave his government’s commitment to working with the People’s Progressive Party.

In the President’s address, he stated too that the government is starting the year by recommitting to consolidating Guyana as a safe society with a stable economy and strong parliamentary democracy where the Constitution is supreme. Assurances were given that all citizens could expect improvements in their personal well-being and quality of life.