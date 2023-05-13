GOVERNMENT DECISION TO NOT RENEGOTIATE STABROEK BLOCK DEAL STANDS – VP JAGDEO

According to General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo of the Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), the government will not alter its decision to not renegotiate the Stabroek Block deal with Exxon Mobil, as he believes that doing so would have a detrimental effect on investments already made in the oil and gas sector. Antonio Dey has more on this story.
