Government in the process of constructing a housing facility for Venezuelan Migrants in Region 1

The Government is currently constructing a housing facility for some of the Venezuelan migrants that would have settled in Region 1.

“The Government is in the process of building a housing facility for some of the migrants, and exploring ways to have them contribute to the regional economy through employment.” A press release from the office of the First Lady noted on Thursday.

Discussions have ahead begun weighing the possibility of erecting and furnishing a separate building which can serve as a village kitchen for the migrants.

“Like us, these migrants also want a better life for themselves and their children and it is our moral obligation to assist them if we are in a position to.” Mrs Ali said in a Facebook post.

On Thursday, Guyana’s First Lady Arya Ali visited Khan’s Hill in Region one to conduct a needs assessment. There, a donation of supplies was made to over 200 Venezuelan migrants.

The First Lady noted that Food and clothing will also soon be delivered to the migrants “very soon”.

The visit came after the First Lady Arya Ali learned that in the Region 1 migrants from Venezuela were eating out of the trash and living in deplorable conditions.