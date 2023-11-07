Government makes sixth withdrawal from the Natural Resource Fund for 2023

The Guyanese government has made another significant withdrawal from the Natural Resource Fund (NRF), amounting to over GY$20 billion. This latest transaction marks the sixth withdrawal in the current year, underscoring the administration’s push to secure financing for its national development projects. Utilizing these funds from the NRF is part of the government’s strategic approach to harnessing the country’s natural resources for economic expansion and infrastructural enhancement. Kerese Gonsalves’s report will shed light on the details of this withdrawal, including the intended allocation and projected impact on Guyana’s development trajectory.

Like this: Like Loading...