GOVERNMENT MOVING TO SET UP BODY TO HANDLE INTER-COUNTRY ADOPTION

The Guyana government is in the process of setting up a Central Authority aimed at streamlining inter-country adoption procedures for children. This move is part of the government’s efforts to ensure that international adoptions are carried out in the child’s best interests, guaranteeing their safety, well-being, and rights. The Central Authority will act as a regulatory body, overseeing the adoption process, from vetting potential adoptive parents to ensuring the child’s welfare post-adoption. It aims to create a transparent system that minimizes the chances of malpractices or irregularities. Find out more in this report, Kerese Gonsalves.
