GOVERNMENT, OPPOSITION HELD PANEL DISCUSSION ON GUYANA VENEZUELA BORDER CONTROVERSY



In the wake of the ongoing border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, both the Government and the Opposition are intensifying their efforts to raise public awareness on the issue. In a significant move, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, Khemraj Ramjattan, and Dr. Kim Kyte-Thomas participated in a panel discussion on Thursday. This event involved engaging with children and teachers from various secondary schools across Guyana. The initiative aimed to educate and inform the younger generation about the nuances of the border dispute, emphasizing its importance to the nation’s sovereignty and future.

